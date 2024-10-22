Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $517.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $540.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.