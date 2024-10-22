Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,611 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJUN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %

BJUN stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

