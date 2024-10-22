Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

