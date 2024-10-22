Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $258.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.31.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

