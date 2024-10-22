Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWS opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.