Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,904.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.