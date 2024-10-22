Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

