Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 381 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $97,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 353.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 117.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.33 and a 200 day moving average of $174.96.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

