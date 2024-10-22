Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40,427 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,427 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 227,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,688,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 204,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

