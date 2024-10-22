Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PINK opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

