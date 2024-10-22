Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

