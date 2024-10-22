Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $309.55 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.20. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.06, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

