Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 343 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 161.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 66,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,647,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period.

ENTG stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.38. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

