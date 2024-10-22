Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE LH opened at $214.13 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $238.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.