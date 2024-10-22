Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Rollins by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.6 %

Rollins stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

