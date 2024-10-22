Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.93 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.3 %

EME opened at $455.10 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $456.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

