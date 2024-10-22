Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,463.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus cut their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

