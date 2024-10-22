Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 340 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northern Trust stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

