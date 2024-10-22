Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 451 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AerCap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AerCap by 31.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 33,852 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $19,120,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.