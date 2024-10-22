Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

