Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 281 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 74.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

