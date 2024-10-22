Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 281 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 74.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HAS opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
