TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Pierre Fournier Buys 150 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Fournier acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$95.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,295.00.
TVK opened at C$99.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.45 and a 1 year high of C$104.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.66.
TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$238.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.20 million. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4510412 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TVK shares. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
