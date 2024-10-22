Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $981,443,000 after acquiring an additional 412,872 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.63.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

