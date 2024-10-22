Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.65.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

