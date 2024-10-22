The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average of $172.28. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

