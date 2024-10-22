The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Director Buys $22,250.00 in Stock

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) Director Matthew J. Sippel acquired 1,000 shares of The Korea Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $22,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Korea Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

KF opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KF. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Korea Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Korea Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 169.9% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

