The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells $236,687.94 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $236,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,802,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,926,000 after buying an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after buying an additional 262,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

