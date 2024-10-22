The Shyft Group (SHYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY24 guidance at $0.35-0.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.350-0.500 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1,220.00 and a beta of 1.65. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

