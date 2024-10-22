The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,034,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $68,930,351.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,556,542 shares of company stock worth $169,961,824 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 236.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

