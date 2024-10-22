Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.07.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

