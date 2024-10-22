Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 5,370 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

