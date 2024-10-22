Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after buying an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Visa by 26,951.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa stock opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $524.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
