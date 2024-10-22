Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after buying an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Visa by 26,951.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Visa stock opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $524.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.