Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.4 %

AXON opened at $443.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.15, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.71 and a 200-day moving average of $331.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.29 and a 52 week high of $444.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Get Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.