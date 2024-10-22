Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,747 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 109.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 159,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average is $168.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

