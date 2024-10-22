Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 94.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 754 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after buying an additional 237,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.51.

UBER stock opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

