Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 788 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 404,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 533.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.