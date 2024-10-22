Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $396,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 319.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONON shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC began coverage on ON in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

