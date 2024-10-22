Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Cibc World Mkts

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.74 million for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

