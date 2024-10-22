Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 1,485 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

