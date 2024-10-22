Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 47,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 167,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.3 %

Medtronic stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.