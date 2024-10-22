Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.