Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 440 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,470,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after buying an additional 182,046 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 964,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 600,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 532,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 123,369 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

