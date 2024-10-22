Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 494 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $129,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.3% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $772.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $332.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.62 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

