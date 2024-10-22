Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

