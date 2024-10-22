Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

