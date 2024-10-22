Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $289,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.