Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $324,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $958.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

