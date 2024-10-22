Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.