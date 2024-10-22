Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.12.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

