Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $300,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 256.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,319,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,036 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,654,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,498,000 after buying an additional 1,104,402 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

